Aaron Rodgers on form as Green Bay Packers sweep aside Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a torrid first game of the season to throw four touchdowns in a 35-17 win for the Green Bay Packers over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints the week prior, though quarterback Rodgers opened well on Monday with his first passing TD of the season early in the first quarter.

A four-yard pass to Aaron Jones drew the sides level at 7-7, while Rodgers’s second – a one-yard pass to Jones again – made it 14-14, but the Lions went in to half-time up by three after an Austin Seibert 43-yard field goal.