Football rumours: United still keen for Erling Haaland despite Ronaldo’s arrival

What the papers say

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is reportedly not an obstacle to Manchester United’s pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Expresss says despite Ronaldo’s return the club still want to sign the 21-year-old from Borussia Dortmund next summer, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understood to be a big fan of the Norway striker.

Putting in the groundwork with Jude Bellingham could pay off for United, according to the Sun. The paper reports the club wooed the teenager in 2020, including time with Solskjaer and former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson touring the training ground, before he opted to join Dortmund. The 18-year-old England international and his family were impressed by the Red Devils’ efforts and a source has told the Sun “maybe in the future that will work in their favour”.

The paper also reports, while citing Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing to bid for Club Bruges’ 22-year-old winger Noa Lang. The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer the former Dutch under-21 £20m to join them at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Barcelona ‘to make Raheem Sterling transfer move in January window after having bid turned down over summer’ https://t.co/mUX193iHa1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 19, 2021

Four clubs perfect for Wayne Rooney as Derby boss does top job despite off-field dramahttps://t.co/5DIaxdYupf pic.twitter.com/JafQF2KLmM — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 19, 2021

Players to watch