Beckham’s bow and Evra’s message – Monday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

David Beckham’s son Romeo played 79 minutes on his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve side Fort Lauderdale.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

Pele gave a health update.

York City revelled in one of the best results in their history.

Cricket

Headingley had some work done.

The new Big Bash kits were unveiled.

KP was back at the IPL.

A big week for AJ.

Conor McGregor was out.

Russell Crowe saluted physical disability rugby league champions Warrington.

