Tributes paid to former England striker Jimmy Greaves – Sunday’s sporting social

Football
Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves, who died at the age of 81.
The Manchester United players loved it after David De Gea’s late penalty save.
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 19, 2021
Sergio Aguero was kitted out in Barca gear.
Kieran Trippier celebrated his birthday.
Many happy returns to Filbert.
Cricket
The Spitfires were still celebrating their Vitality Blast win.
What a catch from Jordan Cox.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen was finally back winning titles.
— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 19, 2021
Boxing
Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno paid tribute to ‘Boycie’ following his death.
— Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) September 19, 2021
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith showed off her favourite look.