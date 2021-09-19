Tributes paid to former England striker Jimmy Greaves – Sunday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Greaves died at the age of 81.

Tributes paid to former England striker Jimmy Greaves – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 19.

Football

Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves, who died at the age of 81.

The Manchester United players loved it after David De Gea’s late penalty save.

— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 19, 2021

Sergio Aguero was kitted out in Barca gear.

Kieran Trippier celebrated his birthday.

Many happy returns to Filbert.

Cricket

The Spitfires were still celebrating their Vitality Blast win.

What a catch from Jordan Cox.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was finally back winning titles.

— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 19, 2021

Boxing

Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno paid tribute to ‘Boycie’ following his death.

— Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) September 19, 2021

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith showed off her favourite look.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News