England’s best strikers: Who ranks alongside Jimmy Greaves?

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Spurs have announced.
Greaves’ goals record means his name will be included in any debate about England’s greatest forwards.
He scored 44 times in 57 matches for his country while his 266 goals in 379 appearances for Tottenham remains a club record, as does his 41 goals in 40 games for Chelsea during the 1960/61 season.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at others who have a claim to being the best and their records.