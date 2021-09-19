England’s best strikers: Who ranks alongside Jimmy Greaves?

A look at some of the best the country has produced.

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Spurs have announced.

Greaves’ goals record means his name will be included in any debate about England’s greatest forwards.

He scored 44 times in 57 matches for his country while his 266 goals in 379 appearances for Tottenham remains a club record, as does his 41 goals in 40 games for Chelsea during the 1960/61 season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at others who have a claim to being the best and their records.

Wayne Rooney

Soccer – UEFA Euro 2016 – Qualifying – Group E – England v Switzerland – Wembley Stadium
Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring against Switzerland to become England’s all-time top scorer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Lineker

England v Hungary
Gary Lineker won the Golden Boot in Mexico in 1986 with six goals (John Stillwell/PA)

Michael Owen

Germany v England
Michael Owen celebrates scoring the second goal of his hat-trick against Germany in Munich in 2001 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nat Lofthouse

Soccer – FA Cup Final – Bolton Wanderers v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Nat Lofthouse holding aloft the FA Cup at Wembley (PA)

Alan Shearer

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic – St James’ Park
Alan Shearer’s trademark celebration (Gareth Copley/PA)
