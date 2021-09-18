Two Birmingham fans arrested over alleged racist abuse of Nathan Thompson

Two Birmingham fans have been arrested following an allegation of racist abuse aimed towards Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson, the clubs have confirmed.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during the second half of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A complaint of racist abuse from visiting supporters was made to referee Jarred Gillett by Thompson.

The football club have issued a statement following a report of alleged racism towards a #pufc player in today's @SkyBetChamp fixture with Birmingham City. — Peterborough United (@theposh) September 18, 2021

Peterborough said in a statement: “Peterborough United Football Club can confirm that two Birmingham City supporters have been arrested following the allegation of racist abuse aimed towards defender Nathan Thompson during the second half of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Thompson reported the incident straight away to the match official who spoke with the fourth official before the two individuals were identified and detained.

The Club has been made aware of a reported incident of racism during this afternoon’s @SkyBetChamp match with Peterborough United. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 18, 2021

“The football club condemns any form of discrimination and will work with the authorities.”