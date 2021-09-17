Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg holds a narrow halfway lead in the Dutch Open

Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg holds a narrow lead at the halfway stage of the Dutch Open after a superb second round of 64 at Bernardus Golf.

Broberg recorded nine birdies and a solitary bogey to establish a new course record and a one-shot lead over Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde and Belgium’s Thomas Detry.

Ireland’s Niall Kearney, who held the overnight lead following an opening 65, added a second round of 69 to lie two shots off the pace on 10 under par, alongside Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer.

New course record ✅Clubhouse lead ✅ Good days work for @kristoffer0801 #DutchOpen pic.twitter.com/DBeCOcwjtU — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 17, 2021

“I played really well today,” Broberg said. “I started off with three straight birdies and then I hit a good shot on 13, that tough par three there, but I missed a short one and then birdied 14.

“I hit some bad shots and some really good shots but my putter is smoking hot, so I am playing some decent golf.

“I am taking it one shot at a time. I have been struggling all year with injuries, so it is nice to be playing good again.

“I was home for a month so saw an optician for my right eye and they saw something, so I have a contact lens on that eye so now I can see the putts on the line. I am rolling it pretty good so happy with it.”

Scotland’s David Drysdale fired five birdies and an eagle to cover the front nine in just 29 shots on his way to a 65 which left him on seven under alongside Ryder Cup vice-captain Graeme McDowell.

McDowell, who made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66, said: “It was a little better today, I improved on the two areas that I needed to which were getting the ball in play off the tee and feeling a bit better on the greens.

“After a couple of months on the couch I am obviously very pleased with a lot of the things I am doing. My swing and iron play feels particularly good, and this is a key iron play golf course.