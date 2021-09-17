Pep Guardiola unrepentant after calling for more City fans to attend Saints game

Pep Guardiola has refused to back down or apologise after calling for “more people” to attend Manchester City’s clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The City boss sparked a debate over attendances when he said would like a bigger crowd at the Etihad Stadium than that of the 38,062 that watched Wednesday’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

Those comments went down badly with some fans who felt that, as they indirectly highlighted the number of empty seats at the 54,000-capacity arena, their loyalty was being questioned.

Guardiola, however, was in no mood to retract his statement when he spoke to the media on Friday, saying his comments have been widely misinterpreted. The Spaniard says he was speaking more generally about the benefits of playing at a full house in a tough game.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “Did I say after the game against Leipzig that I was disappointed because the stadium was not full?

“An interpretation is interpretation. I’m not going to apologise for what I said. I’m surprised about what happened with this man (Parker).

“I made an approach to do something together again on Saturday at 3pm. What I said was we would love, and need, their support. Whether it’s 10,000 people, 40,000 or 50,000 – it doesn’t matter how many people come. We need their support.

“I’d prefer to be with my people than without my people but if you can’t come, don’t come. I never have the words to say, ‘Why didn’t you come?’

“Mr Parker should review the comments.”

City often do not sell out their home matches in the Champions League group stage.

Yet with the club having risen rapidly over the past decade, Guardiola insists he was not expecting them to be able to emulate the more established big names instantly in this regard.

“We are who we are and we are proud of who we are,” he said. “I know the history and respect it.

“I don’t want to be like (Manchester) United or Liverpool, or Barcelona, or Bayern Munich, or Real Madrid, or all the big clubs.”

He said: “The club is the most important thing and the most important part of the club is the fans. They sustain it. I love this club, I am part of this club.

“When people are not happy with me I will leave, that is for sure.”

The reasons for City’s below-capacity attendances for non-Premier League games are complex and not only related to ticket prices. Reduced-price admission was even available for the Leipzig game.

Guardiola, however, does accept that the cost of attending football can be prohibitive.

He said: “Everything is so expensive today after the pandemic. That is why I am asking to go more to quality not quantity. If there were less games it would be better for everyone.”

The centre-back has not featured for City this season and is now sidelined with a muscular injury.

Guardiola said: “Gareth Southgate knows exactly what is the best for his team. He is the manager. I know they want to take care of them and do their best.

“But the reality is he came back injured. What we want is him to be fit because we need him.