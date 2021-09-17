On this day in 2014: Jonas Gutierrez reveals he is having treatment for cancer

Newcastle winger Jonas Gutierrez was offered messages of support from former team-mates and supporters’ groups after revealing he was having treatment following a diagnosis of testicular cancer in his native Argentina.

The 31-year-old midfielder told an Argentinian TV show how he had undergone chemotherapy after having surgery following the discovery of a tumour, which was first noticed in 2013, and expressed his gratitude to well-wishers, saying: “Thanks for all the messages. Always looking forward.”

Gutierrez revealed his battles in an emotional interview with Argentinian TV show Indirecto on TyC Sports.

Jonas Gutierrez returned to score a crucial goal against West Ham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“In May 2013, I felt very tough pains on my testicle. After some wrong diagnosis, an ultrasound detected the tumour.

“I came here and I assumed the costs despite having a contract with Newcastle. Money is not important. What is important is my health. I had to start chemotherapy.”

Former team-mates Joey Barton and Steve Harper were among the the first to offer support, while the Sunderland supporters’ group TFS Sunderland put rivalry aside to say: “Cancer is a horrible thing to happen to anyone, no matter who you support.”

Gutierrez was given the all-clear two months later and made his comeback shortly before Christmas when he captained Newcastle in their 4-1 win over West Ham in the Under-21 Premier League Cup.

Jonas Gutierrez moved on to Deportivo La Coruna (Richard Sellers/PA)

Reflecting on his health battle, Gutierrez told the Shields Gazette: “Since I had the treatment the only thing that I was thinking was recovery.