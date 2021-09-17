Football rumours: Timo Werner eyed as possible replacement for Erling Haaland

What the papers say
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly earmarked Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, should the 21-year-old elect to leave the club next summer. Metro, citing Bild, says club bosses are growing increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all believed to be interested. Werner may have to accept a pay-cut if any deal is done, but Romelu Lukaku‘s arrival at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over the 25-year-old’s future with the club.
Steve Cooper is reportedly among the leading candidates to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest. The Guardian says the former Southampton manager fits the profile Forest bosses are looking for – primarily his ability to work with and improve young players.
Matthias Ginter: Tottenham are interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach defender, according to Calciomercato.