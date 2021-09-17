Brazil great Pele readmitted to intensive care following surgery – reports

Pele has been readmitted to an intensive care unit after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month, according to reports.

The three-time World Cup winner’s daughter Kely Nascimento revealed earlier this week her 80-year-old father was out of intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and “in a good mood”.

However, it has been widely reported by Brazilian media that Pele is back in the ICU because of acid reflux.

On Tuesday after thanking fans for their well-wishes, he added on Instagram: “I have already left the ICU and I am in my room.

“I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time.”