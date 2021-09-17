Any rest for Rory and will practice make US perfect? – Ryder Cup talking points

Europe will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup when they take on the United States at Whistling Straits from September 24-26.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the biennial contest, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Will home advantage prove crucial once more?
Six of the last seven contests have been won by the home side, the exception being the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012 where Europe recovered from 10-4 down to pull off a remarkable victory. US captain Steve Stricker may have limited options when it comes to tweaking the course to his side’s advantage, but the crowd will be even more one-sided than usual due to travel restrictions limiting the number of European fans in attendance. As the victorious European Solheim Cup team discovered however, the crowd can turn very quiet when their side are being outplayed.
Can America’s rookies overcome Europe’s old guard?
Stricker has six rookies in his side after picking four – Daniel Berger, Harris English, Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler – among his six wild cards to add to automatic qualifiers Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, winners of the the Open Championship and FedEx Cup respectively. The last time the US had six rookies worked out well at Valhalla in 2008, when Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington combined for just 2.5 points in a heavy defeat. Harrington will be hoping for much more from his veterans this time, especially after having to pick Garcia and Ian Poulter.
How will Bryson v Brooks impact on US team morale?
Can Harrington risk resting Rory?
Has Stricker learned a crucial lesson?
Former captain and 2018 vice-captain Davis Love is in no doubt about the reason behind Europe’s comfortable win in 2018. “They had us over a barrel in Paris because we did not have enough practice rounds. It’s important we gather local knowledge.” Stricker has taken those words to heart and vowed to “out-prepare” the European team by gathering his players at Whistling Straits a fortnight before the contest. “Let’s get in as much practice as we can (and) maybe take a little of the stress of Ryder Cup week off our plates,” Stricker said.