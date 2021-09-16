Grealish and Alexander-Arnold still celebrating – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Jack Grealish kicked off his Champions League career in style.

Always good to see a familiar face after I score ??? support was unreal last night. #YNWA https://t.co/rt7hV9Ou9z — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) September 16, 2021

Tottenham released their new third kit.

? Inspired by Tottenham. This is LDN17. ? pic.twitter.com/WYWWD7HT3Y — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 16, 2021

Alex Scott received a gift.

This is just Dope ?… I can’t even!! @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/vSwRqfYp2O — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) September 16, 2021

LeBron James showed his love for Liverpool.

Cricket

Sir Alastair Cook mimicked Bob Willis’ bowling action again.

Charlie Dean made history.

Charlie Dean today became the first cricketer born in the 2000s to play international cricket for England, men’s or women’s. pic.twitter.com/d5WFSMXe7c — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2021

Formula One

Aston Martin continued with Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel next season.

Thanks to Lance and Sebastian for making their mark this year. Here’s to 2022.#IAM #Announced pic.twitter.com/yO0ZOP3QX6 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 16, 2021

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a bit of time out on the bike.

Bueeeeeeeenosssss días ??????????????????!!! A pedalear un poquito ? pic.twitter.com/31cjPmpXpd — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) September 16, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor had the designer gear out for a workout.

Simona Halep got married.

Serena Williams paid tribute to Simone Biles.

Ulster pulled off the big-name signing of World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.