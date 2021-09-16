Grealish and Alexander-Arnold still celebrating – Thursday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

We look at some of the best examples from social media.

Grealish and Alexander-Arnold still celebrating – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16.

Football

Jack Grealish kicked off his Champions League career in style.

Tottenham released their new third kit.

Alex Scott received a gift.

LeBron James showed his love for Liverpool.

Cricket

Sir Alastair Cook mimicked Bob Willis’ bowling action again.

Charlie Dean made history.

Formula One

Aston Martin continued with Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel next season.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a bit of time out on the bike.

MMA

Conor McGregor had the designer gear out for a workout.

Simona Halep got married.

Serena Williams paid tribute to Simone Biles.

Ulster pulled off the big-name signing of World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News