Fame and fortune won’t detract from Emma Raducanu’s rise to the top – LTA chief

Fame and fortune will not detract from Emma Raducanu’s ability to sustain her remarkable rise to the top of her sport, according to the chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association, Scott Lloyd.

Lloyd has called for the newly-crowned US Open champion to be given “breathing space” following a whirlwind two weeks which saw her bank a £1.8million winner’s cheque and tread the red carpet at New York’s fashionable Met Gala.

She is now back home in Bromley coming to terms with life as a global sporting superstar, and knows her scheduled return to the court in Indian Wells early next month is set to generate an extraordinary degree of scrutiny.

Emma Raducanu swept straight from US Open success to the Met Gala (Elise Amendola/AP)

“From an LTA perspective, guiding not just Emma but all our post-scholarship players through this transition to the professional game is a part of what we do.

“It will take some adjustment and she will need some breathing space. There will be bumps in the road, and there will be times next year when she is going to have a target on her back, and she will have to get used to that.

Emma Raducanu is expected to return at Indian Wells next month (ZUMA/PA)

Lloyd said he had no concerns over Raducanu’s development in the wake of her retirement from her fourth-round match at Wimbledon earlier this summer due to breathing difficulties.

Her withdrawal was questioned by John McEnroe, who sought to clarify his comments in the wake of her US Open success by insisting: “I’m sure there was a lot of concern in the British Tennis Association (sic), how she is going to handle this sort of new-found fame.”

John McEnroe (pictured) had expressed doubts over Emma Raducanu’s rise (Steve Paston/PA)

“It’s natural at that juncture to feel waves of emotion and in particular the physical demands that that kind of environment puts on you.