It’s time for England to expose Marcus Smith to the world’s best – Chris Robshaw

Chris Robshaw believes it is time for England to expose Marcus Smith to the best in the world as Eddie Jones mulls over one of the biggest selection calls of his reign.

Smith made his Test debut against the USA in July and the day after facing Canada a week later, he flew to South Africa to join up with the British and Irish Lions, completing one dynamic appearance.

With Owen Farrell and George Ford back in contention for the autumn series against Tonga, Australia and the world champion Springboks, Jones must decide whether the 22-year-old is ready to be entrusted with the playmaking duties over his more established rivals.

Chris Robshaw won 66 caps for England and led the team at the 2015 World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Marcus has been patient and has done everything Eddie Jones has asked of him,” Robshaw told the PA news agency.

“He’s not got ahead of himself and has worked tirelessly. He kicks with Jonny Wilkinson every week and he trains with Daley Thompson to see how he can improve his physique.

“Marcus is a guy who wants to get to the top and I just think that he needs his opportunity now.

“With someone like Marcus, you put him in at the deep end and he’ll swim. At Harlequins he’s had some very good moments, but he’s also had some tough ones where he’s had to reflect and to learn.

“I believe it’s the right moment for him to start moving forward. He’s had a taste of it and once you’ve had a taste of it, you want more and more.”

Smith was instrumental to Harlequins’ Gallagher Premiership title success last season and the champions are resigned to losing him for the international windows while defending their crown.

Robshaw’s 13-year career at Twickenham Stoop ended last year to join Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion and, having won the league just once in 2012, he is now urging his former club to look to Tiger Woods for inspiration.

“Tiger Woods had a famous saying – when you get to the top of the game, change your swing. Unfortunately we never changed our swing.

“Quins will play the same style, but they need to improve their defence because if they don’t, they might struggle.”

An enjoyable first year in the United States was marred by shoulder problems and Robshaw is now considering his options for when his second six-month contract at the Legion expires next August.

Harlequins won the 2021 Premiership title playing a thrilling style of rugby (Nigel French/PA)

“You know as a player, you could have hung around and played the odd game, but you’d be holding guys back,” he said.

“I remember the last year – I was the oldest back row in training by eight years! Don’t get me wrong, I’d have loved to have been in the semis and the final. But that’s not my path and this is a new Quins.

“I needed a change. I’ve come back to the UK now and I feel fresh and I feel good. I’ve got another six-month deal with the option of maybe one more, we’ll see how I feel. I’m working out what comes next at the moment.”