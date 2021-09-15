7 defeats in 11 Champions League games for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

UK SportPublished:

The Norwegian oversaw a 2-1 loss to Young Boys in Bern on Tuesday night.

Manchester United launched their latest Champions League campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat by Young Boys on a night when even Cristiano Ronaldo could not spare their blushes.

The reverse in Bern was the seventh in 11 games in the competition since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some difficult European evenings for the Norwegian and his team.

Man Utd 0 Paris St Germain 2 (February 12, 2019)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria returned to haunt former club Manchester United
Man Utd 0 Barcelona 1 (April 10, 2019)

United left themselves with a mountain to climb after the first leg of their last-eight clash ended in narrow defeat. Barca’s victory came courtesy of the unfortunate Luke Shaw, who inadvertently deflected Luis Suarez’s header from a Lionel Messi cross into his own net as his side slipped to a fourth defeat in five matches.

Barcelona 3 Man Utd 0 (April 16, 2019)

Twenty years after he had famously fired the club to a dramatic Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich at the same venue, Solskjaer’s men retuned to the Nou Camp needing another miracle. In the event, Messi’s first-half double and a superb Philippe Coutinho strike after the break saw the Catalan giants progress with the minimum of fuss.

Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd (November 4, 2020)

United headed for Istanbul having beaten PSG and RB Leipzig in their previous two European fixtures and with few expecting them not to extend that record. In the event, schoolboy defending allowed former West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba to run from halfway and open the scoring before Edin Visca doubled the dose with Anthony Martial’s header proving insufficient to deny Basaksehir a first group-stage victory.

PSG 3 Man Utd 1 (December 2, 2020)

Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the third goal at at Old Trafford
RB Leipzig 3 Man Utd 2 (December 8, 2020)

RB Leipzig’s Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Manchester United
Young Boys 2 Man Utd 1 (September 14, 2021)

