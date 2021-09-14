Pele’s daughter says he will leave intensive care within days

Pele is to leave intensive care within days after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter has announced.

Kely Nascimento has revealed the 80-year-old three-time World Cup winner “is not in pain and is in a good mood” at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

In a statement on her Instagram account, she said: “He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!).

“He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!”

Pele had earlier revealed a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests, prompting surgeons to operate, but vowed to tackle it “with a smile on my face”.