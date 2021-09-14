Mary Earps admits thinking international career was over before England recall

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps admits she thought her international career was over before earning an England recall.

New Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman called Earps into her first squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

If Earps gets the nod between the posts for the North Macedonia clash at St Mary’s on Friday night, she will collect her ninth senior cap – some 678 days on from her eighth.

Earps has eight England caps – the last of which came in November 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It feels pretty great, to be honest, obviously I’m really chuffed to be back in with the girls,” she said.

“So, hopefully, I can just enjoy it and enjoy playing my football and see what happens going forwards.

“I think my focus obviously, has been United for the last couple of years…to be honest, to be back is a bit surreal and I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity.

“I just want to enjoy it – it’s a hugely personal sort of comeback if you like, there’s not many people who witness what happened and everything that kind of came with that.

“I’m very proud and I’m delighted to be honest. So we’ll just see what happens. But for now, I’m really happy to be here and help the team in whatever capacity that that may be and, yeah, I’m chuffed.”

Sarina Wiegman was appointed as England boss last year but has only just taken over the reins (Adam Davy/PA)

“It was a bit mad, really, because I’d come back from training and I was probably preparing my dinner to be honest,” she said.

“I got this email, thinking about what I was going to do in the evening – I was probably going to get some curtain poles from John Lewis or something like that – I got this email.

“I was like ‘Oh, oh, OK’. Just a bit like…I rang my mum and dad straight away and they were obviously delighted and then my dad just told me a few things that I should have done better at the weekend in the game before.

Wiegman named her first squad last week and met the players for the first time earlier this week, having been appointed as the new England boss last year.

She won the Euros with her native Holland in 2017 and has now been tasked with bringing similar glory to England.

Earps has not had much interaction with Wiegman as of yet but is looking forward to learning what the 51-year-old has to offer.

“We’ve had a couple of meetings and interactions with us so far and she seems really switched on with a football, the way she articulates herself and carries herself, she seems really intelligent.

“So for me, I can’t wait to work with her hopefully as much as possible and just really learn from her because her reputation is brilliant.