Inter’s new kit, co-host Osaka and Biles sparkles – Tuesday’s sporting social

Published:

Ray Wilkins was remembered and Jason Roy headed back to the IPL.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Football

Inter Milan released their new kit.

Chelsea and Manchester United remembered Ray Wilkins, on what would have been his 65th birthday.

The Blues wished Demba Ba a happy retirement.

Richarlison bumped into some little mates.

Alex Scott added Women’s Health magazine cover girl and honorary doctorate of science to her CV.

Manchester United reflected on a previous trip to Young Boys.

Tottenham looked back on Christian Eriksen’s debut, on this day in 2013.

Jamie Redknapp and Andrew Flintoff were back on the road.

Cricket

Jason Roy headed back to the IPL.

Lee Westwood counted down.

Tennis

Johanna Konta put the pieces together.

Naomi Osaka co-hosted the Met Gala.

Coco Gauff enjoyed New York.

Simone Biles sparkled.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton felt proud.

