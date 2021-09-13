When, where and what next for teen sensation Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu’s stunning US Open triumph remained front and centre as the year’s final grand slam drew to a close.
The 18-year-old from Kent created history by coming through qualifying and then seven matches in the main draw in straight sets to lift the title in just her second major tournament.
It will be a life-changing moment for Raducanu, who sat her A-Levels only three months ago.
Here, the PA news agency looks at what might be next for the teenager.
When will she come home?
What will her next tournament be?
Why would she still be in qualifying?
Despite seeing her ranking soar from 150 to 23, entry into tennis tournaments closes several weeks prior to the event, meaning Raducanu would need to ask for wild cards to get into the main draw in Chicago and the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next month. As a grand slam champion, she will have her pick of events.
What other decisions will she need to make?
How about sponsorship deals?
Raducanu will be in huge demand and it will be important for those around her not to say yes to everything offered to her, on and off the court. She is represented by super agents IMG and Max Eisenbud, who helped Maria Sharapova become the world’s highest-earning female sports star.