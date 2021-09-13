US Open day 14: Daniil Medvedev thwarts Novak Djokovic’s bid for 2021 slam

Published:

There was a fittingly dramatic end to a wild US Open.

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s quest for history – for now – by securing his maiden grand slam title in New York.

Djokovic had been bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the calendar Grand Slam and the first ever to win a 21st major singles title.

But he succumbed to the pressure and fell at the last hurdle, with 25-year-old Russian Medvedev winning 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Picture of the day

Daniil Medvedev's video game-inspired celebration
Quote of the day

Australia’s Dylan Alcott is one of the game’s great characters and he fully seized his moment in the stands on Arthur Ashe after completing the Golden Slam in the wheelchair quad singles.

Anniversary present

Battle of the generations

Zhang Shuai and Sam Stosur lift the women's doubles trophy
Roll of honour

Emma Raducanu claimed a stunning triumph
