The sporting weekend in pictures

It was going to take a huge story to top Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League action, but Emma Raducanu delivered it with her remarkable victory at the US Open.Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.

US Open – Day Twelve – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Emma Raducanu emerged as a star as she progressed from the qualifying rounds to the final and ultimately to victory in New York (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)
Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United fans came to Old Trafford wearing Ronaldo shirts both new and old (Martin Rickett/PA)
Italy F1 GP Auto Racing
Daniel Ricciardo took victory at Monza ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, the team’s first win in almost a decade (Luca Bruno/AP)
Leeds United v Liverpool – Premier League – Elland Road
But Liverpool’s victory was marred by a serious injury for young midfielder Harvey Elliott (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester City v Manchester United – FA Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Martha Thomas (left) celebrates her goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 Women’s Super League win away to Leicester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
2021 Great North Run
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri (centre) won the elite women’s race ahead of Britain’s Eilish McGolgan (left) in second and Charlotte Purdue in third (Richard Sellers/PA)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Odsonne Edouard scored his first Crystal Palace goal just 28 seconds into his debut as they beat Tottenham 3-0 (Adam Davy/PA)
