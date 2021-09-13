On This Day in 2007: McLaren hit with record fine over ‘spy’ scandal

Lewis Hamilton’s world title dream remained intact despite McLaren being heavily punished by the World Motor Sport Council for their role in the Formula One spy scandal.

Despite the protestations of team principal Ron Dennis, McLaren were stripped of all their constructors’ points for the season and handed a FIA record fine of 100million US dollars (£49.2million).

McLaren were found guilty of fraudulent conduct at the initial hearing in July, namely being in possession of a confidential 780-page document belonging to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were free to continue their title battle (David Davies/PA)

Dennis acknowledged the existence of the emails but maintained that no advantage had been gained.

“The evidence was primarily email traffic between our drivers, and in one instance, Mike Coughlan,” confirmed Dennis. Coughlan was suspended as the team’s chief designer after being found with the documents.

McLaren chief Ron Dennis denied his team gained an advantage in the Formula One spy scandal (David Davies/PA)

“The WMSC received statements from Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Pedro de la Rosa stating categorically no Ferrari information had been used by McLaren, and that no confidential data had been passed to the team.

“Of course, the team had no knowledge of this email traffic at any stage.

“The issue is: was this information used by McLaren? This is not the case and has not been proven today.