Mohamed Salah brings up century of Premier League goals with strike at Leeds

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah joined an exclusive club by scoring his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds at Elland Road.

The Egypt international reached the landmark in his 162nd top-flight match, making him the fifth-fastest man to reach his century.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Salah’s individual achievement and compares it to the players who have done it before him.

Golden spell

Salah has scored 100 Premier League goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Top-five fastest

Only four other players have reached three figures quicker than Salah, Alan Shearer leading the way with a remarkable 100 goals in just 124 matches. There is then a significant gap to Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160). Salah is, however, comfortably the quickest Liverpool striker to a century as Michael Owen reached the milestone in 185 games and Robbie Fowler in 175, while the club’s record goalscorer Ian Rush did so after 168 matches in the pre-Premier League era.

Elite club

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard is one man in Salah’s sights (Peter Byrne/PA)