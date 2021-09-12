Jurgen Klopp relieved Harvey Elliott not in too much pain after ‘bad’ injury

Jurgen Klopp was relieved teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott was no longer “in much pain” after his injury overshadowed Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leeds.

Elliott, 18, appeared to dislocate his left ankle in a second-half challenge with Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk and was carried off the field on a stretcher after lengthy treatment.

Struijk was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson after a VAR review and the injury clearly distressed Elliott’s team-mate Mohamed Salah, while Liverpool’s medical staff immediately leapt to the player’s assistance.

Elliott posted a picture of himself with thumbs up on Instagram before full-time, writing: “Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery. YNWA.”

Elliott posted during the match (@harveyelliott07 Instagram Story)

“We all saw the ankle was not in the right place and the medical team put it in the right place.

“There is not a lot of good things to say, otherwise it is a bad injury. We have to wait for further examinations and scans.”

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk, who recently returned to action after being sidelined for 10 months due to a knee injury, told Sky Sports: “I have experienced, with all the players and staff, everyone around Liverpool and the fans – they had my back.

“They were there for me in difficult times. I am 100 per cent sure we are all going to be there for him no matter what.”

Proud of the team today. 3 points, 3 goals and a clean sheet at a tough place to come away from home. The club, the players, the fans – they all had my back and we will all have your back too Harvey! You will come back stronger ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZHoo4PNwm — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 12, 2021

Elliott’s injury marred what was a convincing win for Klopp’s side, who could have won by a bigger margin after creating 30 attempts on goal.

Klopp added: “Obviously we played a really good game today. We pressed exceptionally well and that’s why we won a lot of balls.

“It was far from perfect and we should have had more clear-cut chances. But that’s not a problem, we won 3-0.”

Marcelo Bielsa insisted Struijk, a 33rd-minute replacement for Diego Llorente, had made a genuine attempt to win the ball, but would not be appealing against his defender’s dismissal.

Liverpool dominated the match (Mike Egerton/PA)

“These types of recoveries of the ball are totally frequent. The difference here was Pascal’s speed and power hit the opponent and that caused the injury.

“I regret dearly that such a young player who was playing at a high level was interrupted through this. I hope he is able to get back.

“For me the referee decides. He has enough resources to make the decision and I don’t know why the decision wasn’t immediate and it was after. But I never like to condition the decisions the referee makes.”

Marcelo Bielsa (centre) had no complaints over the result (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bielsa said he took responsibility for his side’s defeat, adding: “As the first half wore on we started to lose control of the ball, it was difficult for us to recover it and when we recovered it it was difficult for us to put passes together.