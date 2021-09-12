Andrea Radrizzani hopes to bring elite European football back to Leeds

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is hoping to bring European football to an expanded Elland Road inside three years.

Radrizzani’s club are now in their second season back in the Premier League after finally ending a 16-year absence from the top flight by winning promotion from the Championship in 2020.

Leeds impressed by securing a ninth-placed finish last term and, with plans also afoot to increase the stadium’s 37,890 capacity, Radrizzani is now aiming higher.

“We invested a lot in players last year and this season and I believe the club is going in the right direction to establish itself in the Premier League.

“The dream is to play in European nights in a bigger stadium in two or three – probably three – years.”

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds back to the top flight (Mike Egerton/PA)

That has led to fears the club could lose the 66-year-old but Radrizzani insists the club are happy with the arrangement.