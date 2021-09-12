5 things we learned in the cinch Scottish Premiership this weekend

Rangers stayed on top of the table and Livingston picked up their first point of the season.

Here, PA news agency looks at another weekend in the cinch Premiership.

Aberdeen revolution halted

Scott Brown and Aberdeen went down at Motherwell on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Albian Ajeti stakes a claim at Celtic Park

With Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Ryan Christie off to other clubs, Kyogo Furuhashi injured and new Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis still getting up to speed, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou had little option but to give Ajeti his chance against Ross County on Saturday. The Switzerland striker has failed to pin down a first-team place since signing from West Ham in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £5million and there were familiar groans when he missed a good chance in the first-half by shooting weakly at Staggies keeper Ross Laidlaw. However, Ajeti kept plugging away and after debutant defender Cameron Carter-Vickers opened the scoring with a deflected strike from distance, he grabbed a brace of close-range headers – his first goals since February – to keep the points at Parkhead.

Livingston up and running

A very welcome point and a thoroughly deserved clean sheet on the road. The 2021/22 campaign is up and running. pic.twitter.com/BbZeOltBRt — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) September 12, 2021

It will not be candidate for game of the season but that will not worry Livingston boss David Martindale. After four successive league defeats, the West Lothian side’s goalless draw against Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday put the first point on the board for the visitors. After five fixtures, Livingston remain bottom of the table with one point – one behind Ross County and two behind St Johnstone, Dundee and St Mirren – but Martindale will be looking to start moving upwards.

Life in St Johnstone is promising

Callum Davidson extended his contract as St Johnstone manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinburgh sides looking strong

Matt Macey today ? pic.twitter.com/g6WPMTrUXk — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) September 12, 2021