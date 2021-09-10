Will Cristiano Ronaldo overtake Teddy Sheringham as PL leading scorer aged 36+?

Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to add another record to his collection after his return to Manchester United.

The 36-year-old Portugal forward and record international goalscorer, who is preparing for his debut against Newcastle on Saturday, will have the opportunity to break new ground for a player his age over the course of his initial two year-contract.

No player has more Premier League goals after turning 36 than Teddy Sheringham’s 32 and only four players even recorded double figures.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at them.

Teddy Sheringham (32 goals for Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham)

A 37-year-old Teddy Sheringham, right, celebrates a goal for Portsmouth (Chris Ison/PA)

He turned 36 late in the 2001-02 season and celebrated with a north London derby goal against Arsenal before adding further strikes against West Ham and Leicester – having also netted against Leeds the day on his last day as a 35-year-old.

He added another 12 goals for Tottenham the following season and nine for Portsmouth in 2003-04, before rounding out his Premier League career with eight goals across two seasons for the Hammers.

Les Ferdinand (15 goals for West Ham, Leicester and Bolton)

Les Ferdinand scored 12 times for Leicester in 2003-04, turning 37 along the way (Mark Lees/PA)

An impressive 12-goal season with Leicester accounts for the bulk of his goals after that age, with two in his half-season at West Ham and one at Bolton.

Gianfranco Zola (14 goals for Chelsea)

Gianfranco Zola’s last Premier League season, aged 36, was his most prolific (Nick Potts/PA)

His 14 goals included doubles against Manchester City and in a 3-2 win over Blackburn in which Chelsea twice came from behind, while an FA Cup brace against Shrewsbury made it 16 in all competitions before he headed home for a swansong with Cagliari.

Gary Speed (13 goals for Bolton)

Gary Speed enjoyed an Indian summer with Bolton (Nick Potts/PA)

Just over one-sixth of those came after turning 36, including an eight-goal campaign in 2006-07 to help Wanderers finish seventh.

Best of the rest

Peter Crouch, left, and Ryan Giggs managed nine goals apiece after turning 36 (Adam Davy/Chris Radburn/PA)

Only 54 players have scored in the Premier League after turning 36, combining for a total of 217 goals, with seven each for John Wark, Gareth McAuley and Graham Alexander and six apiece for Gordon Strachan and Frank Lampard.

Kevin Phillips, Paul Scholes and Kevin Moran managed five apiece while Dennis Bergkamp and Didier Drogba are among the group on four.

Peter Schmeichel reacts after scoring for Aston Villa against Everton (David Kendall/PA)