US Open day 11: Emma Raducanu believe it?

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world yet again by reaching the US Open final.
The 18-year-old from Kent, playing at only her second grand slam event, dismantled 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided semi-final lasting only 84 minutes.
She will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who upset second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller, in Saturday’s all-teenage final.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at an historic day 11 at Flushing Meadows.
Picture of the day
Stat of the day
No better way to win it
Kids in America
Stat of the day II
Brit watch
Up next
It’s a tough act to follow but Novak Djokovic will bid to take the next step on his bid to secure the calendar grand slam when he takes on Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster semi-final. Before that second seed Daniil Medvedev meets rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime.