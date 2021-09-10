US Open day 11: Emma Raducanu believe it?

The 18-year-old from Kent dismantled 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided semi-final to reach the US Open final.

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world yet again by reaching the US Open final.

The 18-year-old from Kent, playing at only her second grand slam event, dismantled 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided semi-final lasting only 84 minutes.

She will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who upset second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller, in Saturday’s all-teenage final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an historic day 11 at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
No, we don’t quite believe it either Emma (Frank Franklin II)

Stat of the day

Raducanu is the first qualifier – male or female – to make the final of any grand slam tournament

No better way to win it

Kids in America

Stat of the day II

The final is the first to feature two teenagers since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis in 1999 – before either of this year’s finalists were born.
US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka bowed out in the semis (Seth Wenig/AP)

Brit watch

US Open Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are looking for US Open glory (Seth Wenig/AP)

Up next

It’s a tough act to follow but Novak Djokovic will bid to take the next step on his bid to secure the calendar grand slam when he takes on Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster semi-final. Before that second seed Daniil Medvedev meets rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

