US Open day 11: Emma Raducanu believe it?

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world yet again by reaching the US Open final.

The 18-year-old from Kent, playing at only her second grand slam event, dismantled 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided semi-final lasting only 84 minutes.

She will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who upset second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller, in Saturday’s all-teenage final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an historic day 11 at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

No, we don’t quite believe it either Emma (Frank Franklin II)

Teen Queen ?. Incredible achievement. ???? https://t.co/rtOY9yJaqe — judy murray (@JudyMurray) September 10, 2021

Didn't see this coming with @EmmaRaducanu. Thought this was going to be a tight and tough match. At the moment very onesided. This looks like the performance of someone who is going to be a world number 1 and multiple grand slam champion. Wow! — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) September 10, 2021

Shouting at the TV like a mad woman! @EmmaRaducanu you keep rocking it!!! #USOpen2021 — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) September 10, 2021

Stat of the day

Raducanu is the first qualifier – male or female – to make the final of any grand slam tournament

No better way to win it

Kids in America

Stat of the day II

The final is the first to feature two teenagers since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis in 1999 – before either of this year’s finalists were born.

Aryna Sabalenka bowed out in the semis (Seth Wenig/AP)

Brit watch

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are looking for US Open glory (Seth Wenig/AP)

Up next