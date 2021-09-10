Teenage duo who stunned US Open – how Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez compare

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will contest the first all-teenage grand slam final since the 1999 US Open when they do battle in New York on Saturday.

Britain’s 18-year-old Raducanu and Canadian Fernandez, who turned 19 this week, have taken the tournament by storm and dismissed some of the world’s best players between them.

Here, the PA news agency compares the two young stars.

Background

Fernandez hails from Montreal but has Filipino heritage from her mother Irene and Ecuadorian and Peruvian from father Jorge, a former footballer, who moved to Canada as a child. In an emotional interview with Canadian network TSN, Jorge said: “We’re an immigrant family and we had nothing. Canada opened up its doors and, if they wouldn’t have done what they did, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities that I have and I wouldn’t have been able to give them to my daughter.”

Jorge is Fernandez’s main coach while Ian is heavily involved in Raducanu’s career, although more behind the scenes, trusting his daughter’s tennis to a series of different mentors.

Path to New York

Fernandez had the more prestigious junior career, winning the French Open girls’ title and reaching the Australian Open final in 2019. She was set on a tennis career from a young age despite early rejection by the Canadian system. Fernandez’s mother moved to the USA alone to support the family and her daughter’s budding career, before the whole family subsequently relocated to Florida. The teenager has played on the main tour for two years, winning her first WTA title in Mexico earlier this year.

Raducanu has taken her tennis career a lot more slowly, saying after beating Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals that it was not until a couple of years ago that she committed to a full-time future in the game. She stayed in full-time education, taking a break from the tour to focus on her A-Levels.

Nevertheless, her talent was obvious from an early age and there has been a lot of excitement about her within British tennis for a number of years. When she did play matches, she invariably did well, and she has progressed at warp speed since making her Wimbledon debut as a wild card only two months ago.

Routes to the final

Emma Raducanu has shocked herself with her run to the final (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Fernandez has undoubtedly had a tougher draw, making her first big splash by upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in round three. She followed that up by knocking out another former winner in Angelique Kerber, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, all in tough three-set contests. She has spent more time on court than Raducanu despite playing three fewer matches but her belief has been evident throughout, with Fernandez saying after beating Kerber that she was not surprised by her achievements.

Game style

Leylah Fernandez is very expressive on court (Seth Wenig/AP)