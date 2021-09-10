Stars congratulate Raducanu on reaching US Open final – Friday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

The 18-year-old was showered with praise and support from the world of tennis and beyond.

Stars congratulate Raducanu on reaching US Open final – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 10.

Tennis

Britain’s Emma Raducanu was all smiles after reaching the US Open final.

Football

Manchester City marked the birthday of Jack Grealish.

Harry Maguire was excited to be back in club colours.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan turned 35.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas tested out the steep banking at Monza.

As did Nicholas Latifi.

Bottas later put his Mercedes on pole for Saturday’s sprint race – in the week his departure from the team was confirmed.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News