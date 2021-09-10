Mighty Quins, Saracens return and law changes – Premiership talking points

Mighty Quins

Harlequins lit up the Premiership last season by playing a dazzling brand of rugby that defied all expectations in sweeping them to only their second English title. It was a thrilling endorsement of the club’s philosophy of all-out attack, which critics felt was too loose to produce silverware. The question now is whether they can defend their crown using the same tactics. New boss Tabai Matson is convinced they can but with Marcus Smith, their chief conductor, likely to spend lengthy spells away on England duty, they will need a new source of on-field inspiration.

Saracens back in the mix

Law changes

No relegation

The structure of the Premiership has taken on a new look after relegation was paused until 2024 with Saracens’ return to the top flight expanding the league to 13 teams and forcing the introduction of bye weekends. It will increase further for 2022-23 with the addition of a 14th side, but the immediate concern is the impact removing the threat of dropping into the second tier of English rugby will have on games where nothing is at stake. At the latter stages last season it was noticeable that some matches produced below-par performances when the prospect of relegation would have seen teams fighting for their lives instead.