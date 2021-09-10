Jadon Sancho could start for Manchester United against Newcastle

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho could make his first Old Trafford start this weekend despite withdrawing from the England squad through injury.

Having appeared against Leeds and Southampton from the bench, the winger made his first United start since his £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund in the 1-0 win at Wolves before the international break.

Sancho’s hopes of playing against Newcastle on Saturday appeared in doubt after withdrawing from the England squad last weekend after picking up a minor knock in training.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 21-year-old is available for selection against the Magpies after overcoming an ankle complaint.

“Disappointed that he couldn’t play for England of course but determined to be fit and he’s available so that’s a positive.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second United debut on Saturday, when Dean Henderson could be involved having overcome prolonged fatigue brought on by contracting Covid-19 in July.

“Dean has not got the after-effects of the tiredness anymore, so that’s been very positive,” Solskjaer said.

“If he’s going to play or not, I’m not sure but probably not depending on who we’ve got available and who we can use.”

Solskjaer’s comment on McTominay was a nod to Fred, who may be blocked from featuring for United.

?? The boss provides the latest on the situation regarding @Fred08Oficial ⬇️#MUFC | #MUNNEW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 10, 2021

Brazil have requested to FIFA that their Premier League-based players do not participate as the row over their refusal to release them for international duty continues.

“I think it’s a lose, lose, lose situation for everyone – national teams, players, clubs,” Solskjaer said. “It’s been a farce…