Football rumours: Chelsea still keen on Kounde as Tielemans interest grows

Chelsea are keen on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, according to the transfer rumour mill.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is attracting interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, according to Spain’s AS. The 24-year-old midfielder shone for the Foxes last season, including scoring the goal that won them the FA Cup final. Leicester are looking to sign him to a longer and upgraded contract in order to keep suitors from the door.

Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in January, ESPN reports. The Blues attempted to nab Kounde in the summer but were unable to reach an agreement with the Spanish club. However, if Sevilla are prepared to lower their asking price to around £42million Chelsea would be back at the bidding table for the 22-year-old France centre-back.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Italy’s Domenico Berardi has been linked to Leicester (Christian Charisius/DPA/PA)
Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is poised for a raid on Sevilla for Youssef En-Nesyri (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United have been linked with Monaco’s French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to the Daily Express. It comes after United star Paul Pogba reportedly recommended to that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should sign the promising 21-year-old. Solskjaer is said to be interested, with Tchouameni having established himself as one of Ligue 1’s top young prospects.

Ousmane Dembele: The 24-year-old French forward looks set to sign a new contract with Barcelona, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

James Rodriguez File Photo
Everton’s James Rodriguez (Jon Super/PA)

Marco Asensio: The 25-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger is a target for AC Milan, TODOFichajes reports.

