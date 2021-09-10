5 players set to star in the Gallagher Premiership this season

The 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership season promises to be another thrilling domestic campaign.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who could prove star attractions of English club rugby’s showpiece competition.
Louis Lynagh (Harlequins)
At the age of 20, Lynagh has already left an indelible mark on Harlequins’ rich history by scoring two late tries that secured a first Premiership title since 2012 as Quins beat Exeter 40-38 at Twickenham in June. The exciting wing is qualified to play for three countries – Italy through birth, England on residency and Australia, with Lynagh’s father Michael an all-time Wallabies great, who helped his country win the 1991 World Cup and amassed 911 Test points. Having made such an impact at Quins last term, it will be fascinating to observe Lynagh’s progress this season as a key weapon in the English champions’ attacking armoury.
If raw pace terrifies opposition defences, then Newcastle wing Radwan has to be among the Premiership’s most frightening figures. One of the league’s most potent attacking forces, he transferred that reputation on to the international stage this summer as the 23-year-old marked his England debut by scoring three tries against Canada at Twickenham. His Newcastle strike-rate has seen him amass 36 touchdowns from just 46 appearances, and he promises to be a major player in Falcons’ attempt to make an impact on this season’s Premiership.