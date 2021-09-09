What are FIFA proposing for a World Cup every two years?

Arsene Wenger has outlined FIFA’s plans to play a World Cup every two years, a move which would be hugely controversial.

Here the PA news agency examines the issues involved.

What is FIFA proposing?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “We’re consulting players and clubs from all over the world as well as FIFA's 211 member associations, and fans. They all have an equal right to be listened to. This is about democracy and we respect all voices.” More: https://t.co/9QQVHARYLm pic.twitter.com/NdzKIjzB6s — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) September 8, 2021

To hold a men’s World Cup or continental finals every June, a big departure from playing those competitions once every four years. To achieve this, the qualifying programme would be shortened to a maximum of seven matches per country, including a play-off, and condensed into one international window in October, or two international windows in October and March.

Who is against it?

European Leagues statement on football calendar ?️➡️https://t.co/YVgy9fGpe3 — European Leagues (@EuropeanLeagues) September 9, 2021

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed “grave concerns” about the plans and on Thursday was joined by the European Leagues – a group which includes the Premier League and the EFL – which firmly opposes the proposals. The European Club Association is also expected to reject it and its chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi warned against “unilateral decisions” on the international calendar. The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) network wrote to UEFA to express its unhappiness with the plans. Among current players, Wales forward Gareth Bale does not like it, even though it would give him and his country more chances to qualify.

Why don’t they like it?

2025 - Continental finals (Euros, Copa America, Asian Cup, Gold Cup, Africa Cup of Nations)

2026 - World Cup

2027 - Continental finals (Euros, Copa America, Asian Cup, Gold Cup, Africa Cup of Nations)

2028 - World Cup

2029 - Continental finals (Euros, Copa America, Asian Cup, Gold Cup, Africa Cup of Nations)

2030 - World Cup

Who supports it?

Ronaldo, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, has backed FIFA’s plans (Nick Potts/PA)

Why would FIFA want to change this, and who else would benefit?

FIFA say the changes would reduce the workload for international stars like France forward Kylian Mbappe (PA)

FIFA’s member associations – many of whom have never played at a World Cup or have any immediate prospect of doing so even if the changes are made – stand to benefit from a revenue increase, if double the World Cups really does mean double the money. And if the members are happy, it would strengthen FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s global power base.

Who would be the losers in such a plan?

Jill Ellis is leading a consultation on the women’s international calendar (PA)

The plans would also appear to spell the end for UEFA’s Nations League and quite possibly lucrative pre-season tours by Europe’s biggest clubs.

What happens next?

Infantino hopes the plans will be voted on before the year is out (PA)

Infantino wants the proposals to be put to the 211 FIFA member associations by the end of the year, and there is every likelihood the prospect of additional revenue would encourage them to vote it through.