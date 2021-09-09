Returning Ronaldo and England team reflects on draw – Thursday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Gareth Southgate’s men were pegged back late on by Poland.

Returning Ronaldo and England team reflects on draw – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 9.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo trained.

Daniel James was disappointed.

Tennis

The fairytale in New York continued.

Cricket

Jason Roy was buzzing for the T20 World Cup.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed performing in front of a crowd.

Formula One

“The name’s Stroll. Lance Stroll.” Aston Martin have been given the 007 look in Monza.

Lando Norris enjoyed arriving for the Italian Grand Prix.

Darts

The Ice Man was ready for the World Cup.

Justin Rose was pleased with his day’s work.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News