Football rumours: Declan Rice linked with Manchester United move

Declan Rice has become Manchester United’s first-choice midfield target for next summer’s transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 22-year-old England international has been linked with a number of clubs but is contracted to West Ham until 2024. However, he is reportedly not expected to sign an extension, and United are said to be keen to make a move.

Jude Bellingham looks set to stay at Borussia Dortmund next season despite interest from several Premier League clubs, 90Min reports. The 18-year-old England midfielder has agreed a new contract with his Bundesliga club, who are said to have no plans to sell him at the end of the season. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all reported to have been in regular contact over the former Birmingham player.

A proposed loan deal to send Nampalys Mendy from Leicester to Galatasaray has fallen through, claims Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly moving to Turkey before the end of that country’s summer transfer window on September 8. But since he was on international duty with Senegal in Africa this week he was unable to reach Istanbul in time. He will instead remain the Premier League at least until the January window.

Mesut Ozil: The former Arsenal midfielder could be on the move again, to the United States or Qatar, having fallen out of favour at Fenerbahce, according to AS.

