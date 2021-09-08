McGregor’s new Rolex and Wilder plays a tune – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.

Football

Gary Speed was remembered, on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

? A legend, a champion, never forgotten! On what would have been his 52nd birthday, we remember and miss dearly Gary Speed, a true #LUFC icon pic.twitter.com/HXvxio9SaJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2021

Today we remember Gary Speed on what would have been his 52nd birthday. Forever in our thoughts, Speedo. ?? pic.twitter.com/fq4ADudwEB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2021

Today would have been Gary Speed's 52nd birthday. A boyhood Evertonian who went on to captain ??? club. A legend throughout football and a true gentleman. We still miss you, Speedo. ? pic.twitter.com/xlT8WXXVnu — Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2021

Happy birthday, Bruno Fernandes.

Liverpool and Leeds unveiled their new strips.

????????? ?? ??????21/22 #LUFC third kit available from 9am, Thursday 9th September pic.twitter.com/HwLbubRdVx — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2021

Newport launched their new third kit with the help of local rappers Goldie Lookin Chain.

Watch out for Norway.

Maro Itoje wanted to clarify something following reports education secretary Gavin Williamson confused him with Marcus Rashford.

Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford… And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!! Just a simple Maro Itoje will do… Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) September 8, 2021

The Scarlets scaled new heights.

⛰️ What views! A stunning day on Snowdon! Golygfeydd anhygoel ar ben yr Wyddfa ???????#ScarletsinNorth #YGogledd pic.twitter.com/IKjxCFPqjd — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) September 8, 2021

While United Rugby Championship rivals Benetton did some logging as part of their pre-season programme.

Cricket

James Anderson called for “one last push” in the final Test.

Sam Billings signed up for the Big Bash.

Alex Albon will return to the F1 grid next season.

I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining @WilliamsRacing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course @redbullracing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/c0NhSQLd0L — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 8, 2021

Introducing your 2022 Williams Racing drivers…@Alex_Albon joins @NicholasLatifi to complete our line-up! ? pic.twitter.com/s4cuJ4ebJq — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 8, 2021

Excited to see you back on the grid in 2022 Albono! ??? pic.twitter.com/9pRQnL8f4b — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) September 8, 2021

Golf

Justin Thomas shared his goals.

Anthony Joshua kept moving.

Deontay Wilder played the piano.