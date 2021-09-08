England clean sheet record on ice as Kane strides on – 5 things from Poland draw

England ended their World Cup qualifying triple-header by conceding a last-gasp equaliser to draw in Poland.
The Three Lions had won their opening five Group I matches, including back-to-back 4-0 victories over Hungary and Andorra in the past week.
But their trip to Warsaw posed more of a challenge and they left with a share of the spoils.
Here, the PA news agency take a look at some of the things we learnt from the game.
A change is as good as a rest
England boss Gareth Southgate once again made 11 changes as the likes of Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane were recalled. A completely altered side had won 4-0 against Andorra with Southgate reverting back to the team which won in Hungary by the same scoreline on Thursday. It was the first time since 1982 that an England team had made 11 changes from the previous fixture but it would take Southgate just three days to repeat the feat.
Kane the main man again
Jeers for the knee
Clean sheet record put on hold
No point panicking
England may feel slightly demoralised by conceding a late leveller but they still remain heavy favourites to qualify for Qatar 2022 as group winners. They sit four points clear of second-placed Albania with four games remaining, all of which will be played in the next two months. A trip to Andorra and a home clash with Hungary come in October before Albania visit Wembley on November 12 and the group wraps up away to minnows San Marino three days later.