Twickenham is set to stage a Barbarians double-header.

Dave Rennie and Jonathan Humphreys to coach Barbarians for Samoa clash

Australia head coach Dave Rennie and Wales assistant Jonathan Humphreys will take charge of the Barbarians for their clash against Samoa on November 27.

The Killick Cup Double-Header at Twickenham also sees the Barbarian women’s team facing South Africa.

Rennie and Humphreys worked together at Glasgow Warriors from 2017 until last year.

South Africa back-row forward Duane Vermeulen (Ashley Western/PA)

Rennie said: “It is a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians later this year, and it should be a great occasion at Twickenham.

“The Barbarians are renowned for bringing together leading players from around the world, and the challenge for coaches is moulding them quickly into a team that can play expansive entertaining rugby for the fans to enjoy.

“We are in the process of assembling a great squad, and delighted Duane, Pablo and Malcolm have all accepted to play. Further player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.”

Humphreys added: “I look forward to joining up with Dave and hopefully get the team to put in a special performance on the day and finish off the autumn internationals in style.”

