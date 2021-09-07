Will Wales need another Bale-out in World Cup qualifier against Estonia?

The two sides have never met in a competitive fixture.

Wales play Estonia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Victory would take Wales – who beat Belarus 3-2 in dramatic fashion on Sunday – into second spot behind Group E leaders Belgium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

In Bale Wales trust

Russia Belarus Wales WCup 2022 Soccer
Gareth Bale celebrates Wales’ World Cup qualifying win against Belarus on Sunday (Alexei Nasyrov/AP)

Rodon return needed

Wales’ defensive frailties were badly exposed in Kazan as Lokomotiv Moscow striker Vitaly Lisakovich proved too hot to handle. Chris Mepham and James Lawrence looked an uncomfortable centre-back pairing and Belarus should have been out of sight at half-time. Ethan Ampadu is available against Estonia after visa issues prevented him from travelling to Russia. But the news Joe Rodon has joined up with the squad after injury is a huge boost as the Tottenham man is the best centre-back that Wales possess.

What next for Wilson?

Wales v Finland – UEFA Nations League – Group B4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Harry Wilson has had a difficult few months in a Wales shirt (Nick Potts/PA)

State of the group

Estonia Belgium WCup 2022 Soccer
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has fired Belgium to the top of Wales’ World Cup qualifying group (Raul Mee/AP)

Wales’ winning record

Soccer – International Friendly – Walves v Estonia – Parc Y Scarlets
Robert Earnshaw celebrates scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win when Wales last met Estonia in May 2009 (Barry Coombs/PA)
