What is the new international World 12s rugby competition and how will it work?

A new international competition called World 12s has been launched with the aim of enabling the best male and female players to compete annually around the world.
The inaugural men’s tournament, which will be contested by teams containing 12 players, is set to be staged next summer with the women’s event taking place for the first time a year later.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key questions.
HOW WILL THE WORLD 12s WORK?
HOW WILL SQUADS BE FORMED?
WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR WORLD 12s?
There will be 12 players per team – six backs and six forwards – with two halves of 15 minutes. Adaptations from the 15-a-side game include conversions being drop-goals only, only one scrum reset, which would then be followed by a free-kick, and a so-called golden point to decide knockout games. Organisers say that having fewer players across the pitch allows opportunities for “running rugby and exciting tactical kicking”.
WHO HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN SETTING UP WORLD 12s?
ABBREVIATED FORMATS IN BOTH CODES OF RUGBY ARE NOT NEW, THOUGH?
WHAT ABOUT PLAYER WELFARE AND PLAYER RELEASE – WHO WILL PLAY IN THE WORLD 12s?
HOW WILL THE WORLD 12s BE RECEIVED?
Like cricket’s The Hundred, it is sure to be aimed at family audiences with a high emphasis on entertainment, and it is certain to be a winner for some. Many questions have yet to be answered, though, with a World Rugby spokesperson stating that “comprehensive consultation with the organisers is required to understand the viability of the concept”. There is no news yet on any possible television deal for the tournament or which areas franchises might cover. But coaching appointments will be intriguing, with the the likes of Hansen and White among those who could be tempted.