Q&A: Can England bounce back to level series in fifth Test against India?

England are 2-1 down heading into the final Test against India, following a 157-run defeat at the Kia Oval.

Joe Root’s side are now playing for a share of the spoils at best.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how they might respond at Emirates Old Trafford.

Do England have it in them to bounce back?

1st Test: Draw

2nd Test: India won by 151 runs

3rd Test: England won by inns and 76 runs

4th Test: India won by 157 runs

Can you give me an example?

You don’t have to look any further than this series to see England’s propensity for rising from the canvas. When they were skittled on day five of the second Test at Lord’s, they looked overmatched by the tourists but responded with an emphatic win to level the series at Headingley. Not only did they put the Indians away, they did it by an innings and 76 runs.

Aren’t India just a better Test team in 2021?

What a test match!!! Great effort from boys to pull it off @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SYybcGjt4P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 6, 2021

That could prove to be a stumbling block, yes. A composite XI to play in English conditions would have rather more representation from the away dressing room than usual. They have consistently been ranked above England in the ICC table for several years, reached the inaugural World Test Championship final while Root and company watched from home and recently bested Australia in their own backyard. When India play five-day cricket, they usually win.

What can England do better?

Rory Burns missed two slips catches at the Kia Oval (Stu Forster/Pool)

Will fresh faces help?

Mark Wood is on hand to offer a new dimension to the bowling attack (Adam Davy/PA)

Time for tons

I know this is nothing new, but a quick Cricinfo overview of England’s Test centuries in 2021 really feels like there’s a pattern to it. Can’t put my finger on it quite yet pic.twitter.com/kWrTNV52eG — Rory Dollard (@thervd) September 7, 2021