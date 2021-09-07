Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his Man Utd team-mates – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Ronaldo was back at Carrington on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his Man Utd team-mates – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Look who’s back.

Just 29 seconds of Declan Rice scoring.

Romelu Lukaku – mentally strong.

Manchester United recalled a memorable trip to Yorkshire.

Liverpool and Newcastle also looked back at years gone by.

Alan Shearer played a round at Loch Lomond with some other big names.

Stuart Broad got some summer sun.

George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new team-mate at Mercedes.

Swimming

Adam Peaty – “chilled to perfection”.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was back in the country where he won three of his Olympic gold medals.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News