5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s key clash with Switzerland

UK SportPublished:

Ian Baraclough’s side could go second in Group C.

5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s key clash with Switzerland

Northern Ireland host Switzerland in a crunch World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

After last week’s win over Lithuania, the match gives Ian Baraclough’s side the chance to move up to second place in Group C.

Here the PA news agency looks at five key talking points ahead of the match.

No revenge talk

Switzerland v Northern Ireland – FIFA World Cup – Qualifying Play-off – Second Leg – St Jakob Park
Switzerland broke Northern Irish hearts with a controversial World Cup qualifying play-off win in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

Build on Lithuania

Lithuania Northern Ireland WCup 2022 Soccer
Thursday’s win in Lithuania has breathed life into Northern Ireland’s qualifying campaign (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Three on the bounce?

Results were slow to come for Baraclough early in his tenure, but there is a sense a corner has been turned this summer. After Shane Ferguson’s thunderbolt made it two wins out of two this week, his side go into Wednesday’s game having won three of their last four and both of their last two, having finally discovered their scoring touch. They last won three in a row in late 2019, when a run of four straight wins in Euro 2020 qualifying set them on their way to the play-offs.

More changes

Lithuania Northern Ireland WCup 2022 Soccer
Paddy McNair is suspended for Wednesday’s match (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

The fans are back

Northern Ireland v Romania – UEFA Nations League – Group B1 – Windsor Park
Northern Ireland fans will be back in numbers on Wednesday night (Niall Carson/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News