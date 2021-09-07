5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s key clash with Switzerland

No revenge talk

Build on Lithuania

Three on the bounce?

Results were slow to come for Baraclough early in his tenure, but there is a sense a corner has been turned this summer. After Shane Ferguson’s thunderbolt made it two wins out of two this week, his side go into Wednesday’s game having won three of their last four and both of their last two, having finally discovered their scoring touch. They last won three in a row in late 2019, when a run of four straight wins in Euro 2020 qualifying set them on their way to the play-offs.