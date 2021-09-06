The sporting weekend in pictures

A round-up of the best of the weekend’s sporting action at home and abroad.

England’s footballers cruised past Andorra at Wembley, while the cricket team were locked in a tense Test match with India across London at the Oval.

Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.

England v Andorra – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium
Bukayo Saka, right, nets England’s fourth goal against Andorra at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – FA Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger during the Women’s Super League match against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v Andorra – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium
Jesse Lingard, left, celebrates with Saka, right, after scoring one of his two goals against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)
Scotland v Moldova – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
Lyndon Dykes toasts his goal in Scotland’s 1-0 win over Moldova (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gareth Bale's hat-trick inspired Wales to victory over Belarus
Gareth Bale’s hat-trick inspired Wales to victory over Belarus (Alexey Nasyrov/AP)
Brazil and Argentina players talk after their World Cup qualifying match in Sao Paulo is suspended due to alleged coronavirus breaches
Brazil and Argentina players talk after their World Cup qualifying match in Sao Paulo was suspended due to alleged coronavirus breaches (Andre Penner/AP)
Botic Van De Zandschulp reacts after defeating Diego Schwartzman to reach the US Open quarter-finals
Botic Van De Zandschulp reacts after defeating Diego Schwartzman to reach the US Open quarter-finals (John Minchillo/AP)
