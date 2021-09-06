Talking points as Ireland bid to end winless run under Stephen Kenny

The Republic of Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign reaches the point of no return on Tuesday evening.
Stephen Kenny’s men face Group A leaders Serbia at the Aviva Stadium having managed to take just a single point from their opening four games and knowing defeat will almost certainly end even their mathematical hopes of a late fightback.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the showdown in Dublin.
Barren run
On the brink
Send for Shane
For all the progressive brand of football the new manager has attempted to instil in a squad packed with exciting young players, a good cross and a big defender appear to remain Ireland’s most potent weapons. Three days after John Egan had headed his side in front in Portugal, Shane Duffy repeated the dose against Azerbaijan to snatch a point with his fifth international goal.
Ending the drought
Mitro menace
Goals at international level have not been a problem for Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic. The former Newcastle and current Fulham frontman may have struggled in the Premier League, but his double against Luxembourg on Saturday evening took him to seven in four games for the campaign – two of them as a substitute in the 3-2 victory over Ireland in Belgrade in March – and extended his national record tally to 43 in 65 games.