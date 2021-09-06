Patrice Evra’s dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson – Monday’s sporting social

This pandemic is far from over for millions of households and we need your help to #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY. No child in the UK should be going to bed hungry.

Click the link and #WRITENOW to your local MP to pledge your support.https://t.co/iuiALaanlx pic.twitter.com/efjDjKD1OA

— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 6, 2021