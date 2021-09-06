A closer look at British tennis star Emma Raducanu

British teenager Emma Raducanu is through to the quarter-finals of the US Open after easing past American Shelby Rogers on Monday.
The 18-year-old has now surpassed her breakthrough run at Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round in the summer.
Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Raducanu.
Mixed heritage
A sporting youth
A recent debut
It is incredible to think that Raducanu only made her first WTA Tour main draw appearance at this year’s Nottingham Open. She lost 6-4 6-3 to compatriot Harriet Dart in the first round before making the quarter-finals of a lower-level tournament at the same venue the following week. That persuaded Wimbledon to offer her a wild card into the main draw and she went on to become the youngest British woman to reach the second week at SW19 in the Open era.